Teaminvest Private Group Updates on Share Buy-Back

November 11, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd (AU:TIP) has released an update.

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, detailing the acquisition of 7,142 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This buy-back initiative reflects the company’s continued efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

