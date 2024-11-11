Teaminvest Private Group Updates on Share Buy-Back

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd (AU:TIP) has released an update.
Teaminvest Private Group Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, detailing the acquisition of 7,142 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This buy-back initiative reflects the company’s continued efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.
