Teaminvest Private Group Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd (ASX: TIP) announced the successful passage of all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting. Shareholders showed strong support with significant majorities voting in favor of adopting the remuneration report and re-electing directors. This outcome underscores the company’s solid backing from its investor base.

