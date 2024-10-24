News & Insights

Teaminvest Private Group Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

October 24, 2024 — 11:29 pm EDT

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd (AU:TIP) has released an update.

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd (ASX: TIP) announced the successful passage of all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting. Shareholders showed strong support with significant majorities voting in favor of adopting the remuneration report and re-electing directors. This outcome underscores the company’s solid backing from its investor base.

