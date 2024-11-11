Teaminvest Private Group Director Increases Shareholding

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd (AU:TIP) has released an update.
Teaminvest Private Group Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding interest of director Regan Passlow, who acquired an additional 25,227 fully paid ordinary shares under the company’s non-executive director equity plan. This acquisition raises Passlow’s total holdings to 597,806 shares, reflecting his continued confidence in the company’s future prospects.
