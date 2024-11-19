News & Insights

Teaminvest Private Group Continues Share Buy-Back Program

November 19, 2024 — 06:51 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd (AU:TIP) has released an update.

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd has announced a continuation of its on-market buy-back program, with a total of 3,500 ordinary shares bought back on the previous day. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Investors keen on stock buy-back strategies may find this development by Teaminvest noteworthy.

