Teaminvest Director Buys More Shares

May 30, 2024 — 11:59 pm EDT

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd (AU:TIP) has released an update.

Howard Harry Coleman, a director at Teaminvest Private Group Ltd, has increased his stakes in the company through an on-market trade, with the acquisition of 30,000 additional shares by Colfam Super Fund at a price of $1.20 each. Following this transaction, the total number of shares held by Coleman’s connected entities, including Colfam Super Fund, Colfam Trust, and Natmich, now stands at 4,049,864 fully paid ordinary shares. This move signifies a bolstered confidence in the company’s prospects by one of its directors.

