Teaminvest Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd (AU:TIP) has released an update.

Teaminvest Private Group Limited has announced an update on their on-market stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 12,250 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to the total 42,065 shares bought back to date. The latest notification, dated May 30, 2024, continues the company’s efforts to repurchase its shares from the market.

For further insights into AU:TIP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.