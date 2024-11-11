News & Insights

Teaminvest and AWAG Launch Succession Lending Fund

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd (AU:TIP) has released an update.

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd has partnered with the Australian Wealth Advisors Group to launch the Succession Lending Fund, targeting the financial and accounting sectors’ evolving needs. This innovative fund aims to facilitate equity transitions, growth initiatives, and talent retention through a well-assessed cash flow lending product. With a focus on generating attractive returns, the fund is an appealing opportunity for sophisticated investors looking to support an essential generational shift within the industry.

