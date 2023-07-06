Team17 Group (LSE:TM17) Price Target Decreased by 5.11% to 580.01

The average one-year price target for Team17 Group (LSE:TM17) has been revised to 580.01 / share. This is an decrease of 5.11% from the prior estimate of 611.22 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 479.75 to a high of 918.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.59% from the latest reported closing price of 340.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Team17 Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TM17 is 0.16%, a decrease of 14.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 2,470K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 559K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 487K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares, representing a decrease of 10.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TM17 by 26.11% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 463K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 477K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TM17 by 21.05% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 292K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TM17 by 19.62% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 151K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

