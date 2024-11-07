Team17 Director Sells Significant Stake in Company

Team17 Group (GB:TM17) has released an update.

Debbie Bestwick, Non-Executive Director at Team17 Group, plans to sell over 3 million ordinary shares at £2.10 each, reducing her stake to 18.7% of the company’s share capital. The transaction is set to settle by November 11, 2024, but Team17 will not benefit financially from this sale. This move may intrigue investors watching insider activities and stock movements in the gaming industry.

