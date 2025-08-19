Team Stock Jumps 14.3% Despite Reporting Wider Y/Y Loss in Q2

Shares of Team, Inc. TISI have risen sharply following the company’s second-quarter 2025 earnings release. Since reporting results, the stock has advanced 14.3%, far outpacing the S&P 500’s 1.3% growth. Over the past month, the stock has climbed 10.2% compared with the broader market’s 2.5% rise, highlighting investor confidence in the company’s operational and financial trajectory.

Team posted revenues of $248 million in the second quarter, an 8.5% increase from the $228.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The gross margin expanded to $68.1 million, up 7.1% year over year. The company recorded a net loss of $4.3 million, wider than a loss of $2.8 million in the prior-year quarter, though its adjusted EBITDA improved 12.4% to $24.5 million from $21.8 million. On a per-share basis, the loss widened to 95 cents from 63 cents a year ago. Importantly, the adjusted net loss narrowed to $0.9 million from $2 million last year.

Other Key Business Metrics

Performance across segments was mixed but overall favorable. Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) revenues grew 15.2% year over year to $130.4 million, driven by a 13.4% rise in U.S. operations and a 31.4% increase in Canadian operations. Segment operating income jumped 26.7% to $15.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA for IHT rose 25% to $19.5 million, with a margin improvement of 118 basis points.

Mechanical Services (MS) revenues grew 1.9% to $117.6 million, with U.S. operations gaining 6.6% but international markets experiencing softness. Operating income fell 4.7% to $10.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA in the MS unit dipped to $15 million from $15.4 million a year earlier.

From a balance sheet perspective, liquidity totaled $49.3 million at the quarter end, including $16.6 million in cash and $32.7 million in undrawn credit availability. Total debt stood at $370.2 million, up from $325.1 million at the end of 2024, reflecting refinancing completed in March 2025 and seasonal working capital demands.

Management Commentary

Chief executive officer Keith D. Tucker emphasized that the second quarter showcased tangible progress in the company’s transformation program. He highlighted double-digit growth in the IHT segment and continued cost optimization efforts, including initiatives expected to yield approximately $10 million in annualized SG&A and other cost savings, with $6 million anticipated in the second half of 2025.

Chief financial officer Nelson M. Haight underscored the benefits of the March refinancing, which lowered the blended interest rate by more than 100 basis points and extended term-loan maturities to 2030. He noted that adjusted net loss had narrowed substantially and reiterated management’s goal of achieving at least 15% year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA for 2025.

Factors Influencing the Headline Numbers

Revenue growth was primarily fueled by strength in the U.S. and Canadian operations in the IHT segment, wherein higher activity in turnaround and callout services supported double-digit expansion. The MS segment’s performance was hampered by weakness in certain international markets, particularly the U.K. and Trinidad, where project activity declined.

Gross margin expansion reflected higher volumes and improved cost management, while SG&A leverage improved as expenses represented 18.9% of revenues, down from 19.8% last year. However, bottom-line losses widened due to elevated interest costs and foreign currency losses, partially offsetting operating gains.

Guidance

Management expects continued revenue and margin improvements in the second half of 2025. The company reaffirmed its target of at least 15% growth in adjusted EBITDA for the year and highlighted anticipated gains from Canadian and other international operations. Leadership also stressed its commitment to driving margin expansion, cost discipline, and operational resilience to sustain shareholder value creation.

Other Developments

In the quarter, Team announced the appointment of Dan Dolson as executive vice president, chief strategy and transformation officer. His role is to accelerate ongoing transformation initiatives, with a focus on both revenue growth and margin improvement. The company did not disclose any acquisitions or divestitures during the period.

In summary, Team delivered a solid second quarter, with revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth underscoring progress in its transformation program. While net losses are concerning, narrowing adjusted net loss, stronger performance in the IHT segment, and effective cost controls highlight improving fundamentals. Management’s guidance of at least 15% adjusted EBITDA growth for 2025 suggests operational improvements.

