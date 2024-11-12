Team Reports Year-Over-Year Growth in Q3 Earnings and Revenues

Team, Inc. TISI delivered mixed results for third-quarter 2024, demonstrating resilience in its U.S. operations and continued challenges in the international markets. The company saw growth in its core segments, supported by cost-saving measures and operational improvements, particularly in high-margin areas like heat treating and aerospace services.

However, international headwinds, especially in Canada, weighed on the bottom line, highlighting areas for further focus and efficiency gains. As management remains committed to refining operations and enhancing profitability, Team has set a cautious yet optimistic guidance for the coming year, aiming for stable growth and continued focus on cost discipline.

Q3 Results

Team incurred a third-quarter 2024 loss of $2.52 per share, narrower than the loss of $2.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s total quarterly revenues showed positive momentum, increasing 2% to $210.8 million from $206.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

The strong quarterly results were primarily driven by growth in the U.S. operations and cost efficiencies.

Team, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Team, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Team, Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance

Inspection & Heat Treating (IHT): Revenues in the IHT segment rose 3.6% year over year to $107.6 million, fueled by an 8% increase in U.S. revenues due to higher activity in nested and turnaround projects. This segment’s operating income grew 53.8% year over year to $9.9 million, supported by increased U.S. contributions and cost efficiencies.

Mechanical Services (MS): The MS segment showed year-over-year revenue growth of 0.3% to $103.2 million. However, operating income declined 31.2% year over year to $4.5 million due to reduced project activity in Canada and other international markets.

Profitability Metrics

The total gross margin for the third quarter of 2024 was $53.5 million, a slight improvement from $52.8 million in the prior-year quarter, maintaining a consistent gross margin of 25.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $11.3 million in the reported quarter compared with the prior year’s $11.1 million, reflecting balanced growth of high-margin services, particularly in heat treating and aerospace. Adjusted EBIT increased 20.7% year over year to $1.8 million despite continued pressure from Canada and international operations.

Costs

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 6.8% year over year to $50.4 million, attributed to cost-reduction initiatives, including lower professional fees and legal reserve reversals. Adjusted SG&A expenses were flat with third-quarter 2023, accounting for 21.7% of consolidated revenues.

Additionally, total depreciation and amortization for the quarter was $9 million compared with $9.4 million in third-quarter 2023. Interest expenses rose to $11.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $10.1 million in the year-ago quarter due to increased net debt.

Balance Sheet & Capital Expenditure

At the third-quarter end, Team held cash and cash equivalents of $19.1 million, down from $35.4 million at the end of 2023. Total long-term debt increased to $314.2 million from $306.2 million at the end of 2023 due to paid-in-kind interest accruals and new equipment financing. Capital expenditure for the third quarter was $1.7 million, in line with Team’s ongoing strategy to control costs.

Financial Performance

The earnings report reveals mixed performance, with a modest revenue increase but continued net losses. CEO Keith Tucker highlighted growth initiatives focused on the higher-margin segments, including a 41% revenue boost in heat treating services and a 32% jump in aerospace-related revenues. However, international operations, particularly in Canada, weighed on the company’s performance, with reduced project activity impacting revenues and segment profitability.

To enhance operational efficiency, Team initiated targeted cost-reduction actions in September, which is projected to generate annual savings of $6-$8 million. Management is focused on mitigating the underperformance in Canada and other international regions, and anticipates a better margin performance in the fourth quarter, supported by stable activity across the core segments.

Management Guidance

For 2024, total revenues are expected between $845 million and $860 million, down from the previously mentioned $850-$900 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $53-$55 million for 2024 compared with the earlier stated $58-$68 million.

The gross margin is anticipated between $220 million and $228 million for 2024, a decrease from the prior mentioned $235-$265 million. Capital expenditure is expected to be $9-$11 million.

Other Developments

In the third quarter, Team amended and extended its ABL Credit Facility, which provides additional liquidity and more favorable terms, allowing the company greater flexibility to manage its debt and operational costs. This extension underpins management's strategy to maintain a positive cash flow while addressing the underperformance in certain international markets.

Team, Inc. (TISI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

