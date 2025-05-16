Team Reports Wider Loss in Q1, Eyes 15% EBITDA Growth in 2025

Shares of Team, Inc. TISI have gained 3% since reporting results for the first quarter of 2025. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 1% growth over the same period. However, over the past month, the stock has declined 6.7% against an 11.4% rally in the S&P 500, underperforming the broader market despite near-term post-earnings strength.

Team reported total revenues of $198.7 million compared with $199.6 million in the prior-year quarter. However, the company’s net loss widened to $29.7 million, or $6.61 per share, from a loss of $17.2 million, or $3.89 per share, in the same quarter of 2024. The reported loss included an $11.9-million charge on debt extinguishment related to a March 2025 refinancing. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $5.3 million from $6.5 million a year ago, with the margin narrowing to 2.7% from 3.3%.

Segment Performance & Other Business Metrics

Team’s Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) segment was the primary driver of strength during the quarter. IHT revenues rose 6.8% year over year to $106.2 million, supported by an 8.8% increase in U.S. operations. The segment delivered a 39% year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA, aided by 22% growth in higher-margin heat treating services and a 64% jump in revenues from the Cincinnati laboratory, testing and inspection facility.

Conversely, the Mechanical Services (MS) segment reported a 7.7% revenue decline to $92.4 million, reflecting lower callout activity and weather-related delays, particularly in the U.S. and certain international markets. As a result, the segment swung to an operating loss of $1.1 million from an income of $4.1 million in the year-ago period.

The company-wide gross margin slipped to 23.8% from 24.4%, while selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses fell 3.4% to $53.3 million. Adjusted SG&A represented 22.7% of revenues, down slightly from the previous year, indicating modest operational efficiencies.

Management Commentary

CEO Keith Tucker emphasized continued progress against the company’s multi-year strategic roadmap. He highlighted that first-quarter results were affected by seasonality and severe winter weather in January, which shifted project and turnaround revenues into later quarters. However, he noted robust activity levels heading into the second quarter and reinforced Team’s expectation for full-year top-line growth and at least a 15% year-over-year rise in adjusted EBITDA.

CFO Nelson Haight echoed these sentiments, citing consistent execution and improving performance as enablers of the March refinancing deal. He also reiterated that adjusted EBITDA has improved annually since 2021, with further gains expected in 2025. Both executives highlighted ongoing initiatives to improve cost structure and operational efficiency, including optimization efforts in Canadian operations.

Factors Influencing Performance

The company faced headwinds in its MS segment due to reduced emergency callout demand and project delays, both weather-induced and operational. Meanwhile, the IHT segment benefited from increased demand for specialized inspection and heat treating services, particularly in the U.S. Energy, chemical and petrochemical sectors, which were major revenue contributors.

Additionally, Team cited the successful execution of its strategic roadmap, including operational streamlining and cost control, as key to sustaining its positive trajectory. Notably, management launched a cost optimization initiative in the quarter, targeting annualized savings of at least $10 million.

Guidance

Looking forward, Team expects improved financial performance across both segments in the second quarter of 2025. Management reaffirmed its commitment to achieving at least 15% growth in adjusted EBITDA for the full year, supported by margin improvements, enhanced Canadian operations, and steady revenue gains. There was no specific guidance on earnings per share or revenue for upcoming quarters, but management remains optimistic about continued operational progress.

Other Developments

A milestone in the quarter was the refinancing completed in March 2025. The transaction replaced near-term maturities with longer-term instruments, extending the term loan maturity to 2030 and lowering the blended interest rate by more than 100 basis points. The new capital structure includes a $175-million first lien term loan and a $50-million delayed draw term loan, alongside a $97.4-million second lien term loan. The refinancing also repaid approximately $158 million in debt and improved the company's financial flexibility.

In sum, while Team’s first-quarter 2025 results were mixed, with strong IHT performance offset by MS weakness, the company appears to be laying a solid foundation for full-year growth through strategic execution, improved cost structure, and a simplified balance sheet.

