TEAM plc Unveils £150,000 Retail Share Offer

TEAM plc (GB:TEAM) has released an update.
TEAM plc is launching a retail offer through the Winterflood Retail Access Platform to raise up to £150,000 by issuing new ordinary shares at 10 pence each. This move is part of a broader effort to raise approximately £1.07 million via a placing and subscription of shares. Existing UK shareholders are encouraged to participate, with the retail offer set to close on December 9, 2024.
