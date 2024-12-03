News & Insights

Stocks

TEAM plc Unveils £150,000 Retail Share Offer

December 03, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TEAM plc (GB:TEAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TEAM plc is launching a retail offer through the Winterflood Retail Access Platform to raise up to £150,000 by issuing new ordinary shares at 10 pence each. This move is part of a broader effort to raise approximately £1.07 million via a placing and subscription of shares. Existing UK shareholders are encouraged to participate, with the retail offer set to close on December 9, 2024.

For further insights into GB:TEAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.