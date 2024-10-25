News & Insights

TEAM plc Cancels Acquisition Amid Market Uncertainty

October 25, 2024 — 10:31 am EDT

TEAM plc (GB:TEAM) has released an update.

TEAM plc has announced the cancellation of its planned acquisition of Homebuyer Financial Services Limited, a financial planning business based in Jersey. The deal fell through due to a lack of investor enthusiasm to raise additional capital amidst a challenging market environment. Both parties have amicably agreed to part ways without financial penalties.

