TEAM plc Cancels Acquisition Amid Market Uncertainty

TEAM plc has announced the cancellation of its planned acquisition of Homebuyer Financial Services Limited, a financial planning business based in Jersey. The deal fell through due to a lack of investor enthusiasm to raise additional capital amidst a challenging market environment. Both parties have amicably agreed to part ways without financial penalties.

