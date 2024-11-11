News & Insights

Stocks

Team Internet Group’s Share Buyback Highlights Growth Strategy

November 11, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Team Internet Group (GB:TIG) has released an update.

Team Internet Group PLC has repurchased 95,303 of its own shares as part of a share buyback program, indicating confidence in its market position. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 125.6 to 135 pence, with the goal of reinforcing shareholder value. The company’s strong focus on digital advertising and domain management continues to support its growth strategy.

For further insights into GB:TIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.