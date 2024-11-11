Team Internet Group’s Share Buyback Highlights Growth Strategy

Team Internet Group (GB:TIG) has released an update.

Team Internet Group PLC has repurchased 95,303 of its own shares as part of a share buyback program, indicating confidence in its market position. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 125.6 to 135 pence, with the goal of reinforcing shareholder value. The company’s strong focus on digital advertising and domain management continues to support its growth strategy.

