News & Insights

Stocks

Team Internet Group Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

November 25, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Team Internet Group (GB:TIG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Team Internet Group has repurchased 195,415 of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with prices ranging from 81.2 to 84.8 pence per share. This strategic move, executed through Zeus Capital Limited, aims to strengthen the company’s financial position and enhance shareholder value. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s confidence in its future prospects.

For further insights into GB:TIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.