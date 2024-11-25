Team Internet Group Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

Team Internet Group (GB:TIG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Team Internet Group has repurchased 195,415 of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with prices ranging from 81.2 to 84.8 pence per share. This strategic move, executed through Zeus Capital Limited, aims to strengthen the company’s financial position and enhance shareholder value. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s confidence in its future prospects.

For further insights into GB:TIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.