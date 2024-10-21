News & Insights

Team Internet Group PLC Boosts Shareholder Value

Team Internet Group (GB:TIG) has released an update.

Team Internet Group PLC has repurchased 73,576 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, aiming to enhance shareholder value. The transaction, executed on the London Stock Exchange, saw shares bought at prices ranging between 128.6 and 134 pence. This strategic move highlights the company’s commitment to maintaining robust financial health and enhancing investor confidence.

