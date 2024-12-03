Team Internet Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Team Internet Group (GB:TIG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Team Internet Group has repurchased 202,908 ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program, a move that could potentially enhance shareholder value. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 78.5 to 81 pence, with the average price being 79.27 pence. This transaction is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to optimize its capital structure and deliver long-term value to its investors.

For further insights into GB:TIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.