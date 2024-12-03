News & Insights

Stocks

Team Internet Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

December 03, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Team Internet Group (GB:TIG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Team Internet Group has repurchased 202,908 ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program, a move that could potentially enhance shareholder value. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 78.5 to 81 pence, with the average price being 79.27 pence. This transaction is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to optimize its capital structure and deliver long-term value to its investors.

For further insights into GB:TIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.