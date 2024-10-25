News & Insights

Team Internet Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

October 25, 2024 — 04:19 am EDT

Team Internet Group (GB:TIG) has released an update.

Team Internet Group PLC has repurchased 43,712 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, announced on September 9, 2024. This strategic move is aimed at optimizing capital structure and potentially boosting shareholder value. The shares were bought at a consistent price of 128 pence per share, highlighting the company’s commitment to maintaining a stable investment environment.

