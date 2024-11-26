News & Insights

Team Internet Group Enhances Share Value with Buyback

November 26, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

Team Internet Group (GB:TIG) has released an update.

Team Internet Group has announced the repurchase of 120,000 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. With the high-growth digital advertising and domain management markets in its portfolio, the company aims to continue leveraging its strategic position in the online presence ecosystem. The recent transaction underscores Team Internet’s strategy to optimize capital structure while maintaining robust recurring revenue streams.

