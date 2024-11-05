Team Internet Group Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

News & Insights

Team Internet Group (GB:TIG) has released an update.

Team Internet Group plc has repurchased 9,996 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move reflects the company’s confidence in its market position and commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The company’s strategy focuses on leveraging its presence in digital advertising and domain management to generate stable, recurring revenues.

