Team Internet Group Bolsters Shareholder Value with Buyback

Team Internet Group (GB:TIG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Team Internet Group has repurchased 240,392 of its own shares, as part of its ongoing buyback program, at a volume-weighted average price of 78.8487 pence. This move comes as the company aims to strengthen shareholder value while continuing to generate recurring revenue through its digital advertising and domain management solutions.
For further insights into GB:TIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
- Bank of America Chimes in on Intel Stock, Warning of a Bumpy Road Ahead
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.