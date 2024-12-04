News & Insights

Team Internet Group Bolsters Shareholder Value with Buyback

December 04, 2024

Team Internet Group (GB:TIG) has released an update.

Team Internet Group has repurchased 240,392 of its own shares, as part of its ongoing buyback program, at a volume-weighted average price of 78.8487 pence. This move comes as the company aims to strengthen shareholder value while continuing to generate recurring revenue through its digital advertising and domain management solutions.

For further insights into GB:TIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

