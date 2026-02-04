Team Internet Group (AIM:TIG) Price Target Decreased by 11.11% to 81.60

The average one-year price target for Team Internet Group (AIM:TIG) has been revised to 81.60 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 11.11% from the prior estimate of 91.80 GBX dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.70 GBX to a high of 94.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.02% from the latest reported closing price of 49.45 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Team Internet Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIG is 0.02%, an increase of 17.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.98% to 1,462K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 420K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 376K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 262K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIG by 0.64% over the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 111K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIG by 0.52% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 89K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares , representing an increase of 15.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIG by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.