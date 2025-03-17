Team, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Team, Inc. will release its Q4 2024 earnings on March 19, 2025, followed by a conference call on March 20.

Quiver AI Summary

Team, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings on March 19, 2025, after trading closes on the NYSE. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for March 20, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, with participation options available for both U.S. and international callers. The call will also be webcast and an audio replay will be accessible on the company's website afterward. Team, Inc., based in Sugar Land, Texas, provides specialized industrial services globally, focusing on safety, reliability, and efficiency for critical assets across various industries.

Potential Positives

Team, Inc. is set to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings, which indicates the company's ongoing commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

The scheduled conference call to discuss financial and operational results demonstrates the company's proactive approach to keeping stakeholders informed.

The inclusion of a toll-free number for U.S. participants and an international dial-in option reflects Team, Inc.'s dedication to accessibility for all interested parties.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Team, Inc. release its Q4 2024 earnings?

Team, Inc. will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings on March 19, 2025.

How can I participate in theearnings call

You can join theearnings callby dialing toll-free (877) 270-2148 in the U.S. or (412) 902-6510 internationally.

What time is the Team, Inc.earnings callscheduled?

Theearnings callis scheduled for March 20, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

Where can I find theearnings callwebcast?

Theearnings callwill be webcast on Team, Inc.'s website at www.teaminc.com.

Is there a replay available for theearnings call

Yes, an audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TISI Insider Trading Activity

$TISI insiders have traded $TISI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TISI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY R HORTON purchased 1,082 shares for an estimated $16,489

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TISI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $TISI stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI)



(“TEAM” or the “Company”), a global leading provider of specialty industrial services offering customers access to a full suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services, today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings release on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. TEAM will host a conference call to discuss its financial and operational results on Thursday morning, March 20, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).





Interested parties in the United States may participate toll-free by dialing (877) 270-2148. Interested parties internationally may dial (412) 902-6510. Participants should ask to join “TEAM, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast on TEAM’s website at www.teaminc.com. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.







About Team, Inc.







Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is a global, leading provider of specialty industrial services offering customers access to a full suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance, and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability, and operational efficiency for our customer’s most critical assets. Through locations in 13 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with over a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit



www.teaminc.com



.







Contact:







Nelson M. Haight





Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer





(281) 388-5521



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.