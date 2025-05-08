Team, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Earnings on May 12, 2025, with Conference Call Scheduled for May 13, 2025

Team, Inc. will release Q1 2025 earnings on May 12, followed by a conference call on May 13.

Team, Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 earnings on May 12, 2025, after the stock market closes. The company will hold a conference call on May 13, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its financial and operational performance, with participation options available for both U.S. and international callers. The call will also be accessible via a webcast and an audio replay will be provided on the company's website afterward. Team, Inc. is a leading global provider of specialty industrial services, offering a range of mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services across 13 countries, aiming to enhance safety, reliability, and efficiency for its customers.

Potential Positives

The announcement of the upcoming earnings release indicates transparency and communication with investors, which is a positive sign for shareholder relations.



Hosting a conference call to discuss financial and operational results demonstrates the company's commitment to keeping stakeholders informed about its performance.



The scheduled earnings release and conference call may enhance investor confidence, potentially leading to increased interest and investment in the company.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the earnings release and conference call may indicate that the company is under scrutiny regarding its financial performance, suggesting transparency issues if the results are unfavorable.



The timing of the earnings release and conference call could imply the company is not performing as expected, reflecting potential difficulties in forecasting or maintaining financial stability.



The lack of key financial metrics or performance indicators in the initial announcement raises questions about the company's current financial health and operational efficiency.

FAQ

When will Team, Inc. release its Q1 2025 earnings?

Team, Inc. will release its first quarter 2025 earnings on May 12, 2025, after market close.

What time is the Q1 2025earnings conference call

The conference call will be held on May 13, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

How can I participate in theearnings conference call

Participants in the U.S. can dial (877) 270-2148, and international participants can call (412) 902-6510.

Will the conference call be available for online streaming?

Yes, the call will be webcast on Team, Inc.'s website at www.teaminc.com.

Where is Team, Inc. headquartered?

Team, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

$TISI Insider Trading Activity

$TISI insiders have traded $TISI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TISI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY R HORTON purchased 1,082 shares for an estimated $16,489

$TISI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $TISI stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI)



(“TEAM” or the “Company”), a global leading provider of specialty industrial services offering customers access to a full suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services, today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2025 earnings release on Monday, May 12, 2025 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. TEAM will host a conference call to discuss its financial and operational results on Tuesday morning, May 13, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).





Interested parties in the United States may participate toll-free by dialing (877) 270-2148. Interested parties internationally may dial (412) 902-6510. Participants should ask to join “TEAM, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast on TEAM’s website at www.teaminc.com. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.







About Team, Inc.







Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is a global, leading provider of specialty industrial services offering customers access to a full suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance, and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability, and operational efficiency for our customer’s most critical assets. Through locations in 13 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with over a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit



www.teaminc.com



.







Contact:







Nelson M. Haight





Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer





(281) 388-5521



