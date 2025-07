Team, Inc. Promotes Daniel Dolson to Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

Team, Inc. promotes Daniel Dolson to EVP, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer to drive operational improvements and revenue growth.

Team, Inc. has announced the promotion of Daniel Dolson to Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, to spearhead the company's transformation efforts aimed at meeting key financial and operational goals. His responsibilities will include improving critical processes, generating cost savings, and enhancing commercial strategy to support consistent global revenue growth. With over 25 years of operational and financial experience, Dolson previously held executive roles at Dayton Superior Corporation and Associated Materials LLC. CEO Keith D. Tucker praised Team's recent progress and reaffirmed the commitment to enhance business performance, while Executive Chair Michael J. Caliel highlighted Dolson’s qualifications for this pivotal role. Dolson will continue reporting to Tucker and will provide regular updates to the Board on the transformation measures.

Potential Positives

Promotion of Daniel Dolson to Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer to lead the Company's strategic transformation efforts.

Focus on improving critical processes, generating cost savings and margin improvements, and enhancing commercial strategy to drive revenue growth.

Mr. Dolson brings over 25 years of operational and financial experience, including successful leadership roles at Dayton Superior Corporation and Associated Materials LLC.

Commitment from the Board of Directors and executive leadership to support the transformation plan, indicating strong governance and strategic alignment.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a new Executive Vice President for Strategy and Transformation may indicate that the company is facing challenges that require significant changes to its operations and strategy, suggesting a lack of stability.

The focus on a transformation plan, with an emphasis on cost savings and margin improvements, could imply that the company is currently underperforming financially and needs to cut costs to remain viable.

The statement regarding uncertainties and risks associated with the company's forward-looking projections may lead to investor skepticism about the company's future performance and stability.

FAQ

Who has been promoted at Team, Inc.?

Daniel Dolson has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer.

What are the main goals of Team, Inc.'s transformation plan?

The goals include improving processes, generating cost savings, and increasing focus on commercial strategy for revenue growth.

What prior experience does Daniel Dolson bring to Team, Inc.?

Mr. Dolson has over 25 years of operational and financial experience, including roles at Dayton Superior Corporation and Associated Materials LLC.

How will Mr. Dolson report on the transformation efforts?

He will regularly report to CEO Keith D. Tucker and provide updates to the Board of Directors on the transformation progress.

Where is Team, Inc. headquartered?

Team, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, and operates in over 20 countries worldwide.

$TISI Insider Trading Activity

$TISI insiders have traded $TISI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TISI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC CORRE has made 9 purchases buying 27,776 shares for an estimated $525,924 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. EVAN S. LEDERMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,550 shares for an estimated $47,775.

$TISI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $TISI stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI)



(“TEAM” or the “Company”), a global, leading provider of specialty industrial services offering clients access to a full suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services, today announced the promotion of Daniel Dolson to Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer to lead the Company’s transformation efforts to achieve certain financial and operational targets set by the Board of Directors of the Company.





Some of the more important aspects of the Company’s transformation plan are to:







Increase focus on commercial strategy and execution to drive consistent revenue growth worldwide.











Mr. Dolson has significant operational and financial experience over his 25-plus year career to lead this transformation effort. Prior to joining TEAM in October 2024, he was an Executive Vice President with Dayton Superior Corporation where he successfully led commercial efforts to improve margins and operating EBITDA. Earlier in his career, he led efforts to improve earnings at Associated Materials LLC in his role as Vice President – Operations Controller. Mr. Dolson received a BA in Accounting from Kent State University and began his career as a CPA with Arthur Andersen LLP.





Keith D. Tucker, TEAM’s Chief Executive Officer, commented “I am proud of TEAM’s progress over the last few years in improving our business and our financial performance, providing outstanding service to our customers, and growing and retaining our industry-best workforce. As we seek to accelerate business performance, enhance capabilities and drive continuous improvement, our team is committed to achieving the goals of our transformation plan.”





“Our transformation program requires a dedicated executive exclusively focused on it,” said Michael J. Caliel, TEAM’s Executive Chair of the Board. “Dan’s unique skill set and experience in leading successful transformations is well suited for this role and the Board looks forward to his contributions in leading this transformation at TEAM.”





While continuing to report to Mr. Tucker in this new role, Mr. Dolson will also provide regular periodic reports to the Board of Directors of the Company on the progress of the Company’s transformation efforts.







About Team, Inc.







Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is a global, leading provider of specialty industrial services offering customers access to a full suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance, and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability, and operational efficiency for our customers most critical assets. Through locations in more than 20 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with over a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.teaminc.com.











Forward Looking Statements













Certain forward-looking information contained herein is being provided in accordance with the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have made reasonable efforts to ensure that the information, assumptions, and beliefs upon which this forward-looking information is based are current, reasonable, and complete. However, such forward-looking statements involve estimates, assumptions, judgments, and uncertainties. They include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company’s financial prospects, the implementation of cost saving measures and the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Transaction. There are known and unknown factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking information. Although it is not possible to identify all of these factors, they include, among others, the duration and magnitude of accidents, extreme weather, natural disasters, and pandemics and related global economic effects and inflationary pressures; the Company’s liquidity and ability to obtain additional financing; the Company’s ability to execute on its cost management actions; the impact of new or changes to existing governmental laws and regulations and their application, including tariffs; the outcome of tax examinations, changes in tax laws, and other tax matters; foreign currency exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations; the Company’s ability to repay, refinance or restructure its debt and the debt of certain of its subsidiaries; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; and such known factors as are detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained herein, including statements regarding the Company’s financial prospects and the implementation of cost saving measures, will occur or that objectives will be achieved. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made today or any other forward-looking statements made by the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.









Contact:







Nelson M. Haight





Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer





(281) 388-5521



