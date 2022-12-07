Markets

Team Global Express Places Order For 36 Volvo Trucks

December 07, 2022 — 02:56 am EST

(RTTNews) - Volvo (VOLVY.PK) said it has received an order for 36 electric trucks of the model Volvo FL Electric from Australian express freight company, Team Global Express. The trucks are designed for urban distribution and have a load capacity of 5,5 tonnes in this application. The trucks will hit the streets during the first quarter of 2023.

"It's clear that more and more transport companies around the world now want to start the journey towards electric, zero emission transports. Volvo is first out with heavy electric trucks in Australia," said Martin Merrick, President, Volvo Group Australia.

