TEAM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $210.96, changing hands as low as $210.67 per share. Atlassian Corp shares are currently trading off about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEAM's low point in its 52 week range is $135.29 per share, with $325.9999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $210.86.

