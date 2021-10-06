Team CFO Susan Ball To Resign For Personal Reasons, Effective Nov. 12

(RTTNews) - Team, Inc. (TISI), a specialized industrial services provider, on Wednesday announced the resignation of Susan Ball, as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 12, for personal reasons.

However, Ball has committed to continue in her current role for the next six weeks and agreed to then serve as a financial advisor and consultant to support an orderly transition process, including the search for her replacement, the Texas-headquartered company said in a statement.

The company said it has already commenced a formal search for a new Chief Financial Officer, retaining a national executive search firm.

Ball joined Team in 2018 as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. She played an important role as the company scaled up its OneTEAM program and was influential in helping Team to overcome the many challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On NYSE, Team closed at $3.46 per share on Tuesday, a rise of 6.79 percent, compared to the previous close of $3.24 per share.

