Teachers Can Deduct Up to $300 for Out-of-Pocket Classroom Expenses for the 2022 Tax Year

As Teacher Appreciation week wraps up, it's a good time to remember that many educators still use their own money to purchase necessary classroom supplies. While teachers may get a week of appreciation, many remain underpaid for their hard work.

The IRS recently announced an update that will impact teachers who buy their own classroom supplies. The maximum educator expense deduction will increase for the 2022 tax year. Find out what you need to know about this news.

If you're a teacher who has been purchasing classroom supplies with your own money, don't miss out on the educator expense tax deduction.

An educator is eligible if they're a kindergarten through grade 12 teacher, instructor, counselor, principal, or aide in a public or private school for at least 900 hours during the school year.

The educator expense deduction provides relief

Eligible teachers can get a tax deduction for unreimbursed classroom expenses. Through the 2021 tax year, educators could deduct up to $250 each for out-of-pocket classroom supplies. However, the IRS announced changes for the 2022 tax year.

For the 2022 tax year (the tax return you will file in 2023), educators will be able to deduct up to $300 each for out-of-pocket classroom expenses.

While this is only a $50 increase per educator, it's something to consider.

If you have yet to file your 2021 tax return, the maximum deduction is still $250 per educator.

What educators should know for the 2022 tax year

Are you new to this teacher tax break? Here's what you should know. You don't need to itemize your taxes to qualify for this deduction.

Classroom supplies and materials that aren't reimbursed by your school qualify. If you're buying items like equipment, books, supplies, or software, keep copies of your receipts so you can take advantage of this deduction when tax season rolls around.

For the 2022 tax year, individual teachers can deduct up to $300 for out-of-pocket expenses.

If you're a married couple who files jointly and are both educators, you can each deduct up to $300 for a total deduction of $600.

Inflation has impacted all of our finances. That is true for teachers, too. Hopefully, this small tax change will make a difference. The IRS noted that this limit might be raised in $50 increments based on inflation adjustments in future years.

If you're a busy teacher who regularly buys your classroom supplies with money from your paycheck, don't miss this tax change as you plan for the upcoming school year.

Another way to keep more money in your pocket is to take advantage of available teacher discounts and deals. You may be able to spend less money when buying clothes, household essentials, and electronics.

If you're looking for additional ways to save money and better manage your finances, these personal finance resources may be helpful.

