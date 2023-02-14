Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Now Owns 2.10% of TDCX Inc. American Depositary American depositary shares, each representing one ordinary share (TDCX)

Fintel reports that Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of TDCX Inc. American Depositary American depositary shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share (TDCX). This represents 2.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 15, 2021 they reported 1.29MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 63.90% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.02% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for TDCX Inc. American Depositary American depositary shares, each representing one ordinary share is $17.16. The forecasts range from a low of $14.64 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 23.02% from its latest reported closing price of $13.95.

The projected annual revenue for TDCX Inc. American Depositary American depositary shares, each representing one ordinary share is $796MM, an increase of 23.95%. The projected annual EPS is $0.97, an increase of 29.46%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in TDCX Inc. American Depositary American depositary shares, each representing one ordinary share. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDCX is 0.53%, an increase of 33.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.71% to 21,149K shares. The put/call ratio of TDCX is 16.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ward Ferry Management holds 2,981K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,101K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,718K shares, representing a decrease of 29.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDCX by 1.14% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,781K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing an increase of 84.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDCX by 603.76% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,781K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing an increase of 91.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDCX by 1,132.24% over the last quarter.

Indus Capital Partners holds 1,611K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256K shares, representing an increase of 22.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDCX by 369.00% over the last quarter.

TDCX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TDCX is a high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies. The Company offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The Company has a track record of success with clients in travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education. TDCX has an international footprint with offices in Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Japan, Spain, India, Colombia and Romania, and services its clients’ customers globally in more than 20 languages. TDCX has won over 270 awards.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

