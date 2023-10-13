News & Insights

Teacher killed in knife attack in school in northern France - BFM TV

October 13, 2023 — 06:05 am EDT

Written by Michel Rose, Charlotte Van Campenhout, Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

Adds details

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A teacher was killed and several people injured in a knife attack in a school in the northern France city of Arras on Friday, BFM TV said.

Local police confirmed there had been a knife attack. Regional authorities said the attacker had been arrested.

Police could not confirm media reports that the assailant had shouted 'Allahu Akbar'.

Citing a police source, BFM TV reported the attacker was about 20 years old and could have been a former pupil. It said the attacker's brother was also arrested.

BFM TV said the person killed was a French language teacher, while a sports teacher was stabbed and injured.

Pupils were confined to their classroom, it said.

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said a police operation was underway in a school.

(Reporting by Michel Rose, Charlotte Van Campenhout, Tassilo Hummel Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Richard Lough)

((michel.rose@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: https://twitter.com/MichelReuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.