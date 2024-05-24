Teach Your Kids Financial Literacy With Life Hub’s New Debit Card

Life Hub, a financial education platform that teaches kids essential life and money skills, now offers a Visa debit card and mobile app that not only lets kids learn but also gives them opportunities to earn. This is made possible through a new partnership with FIS Global, a worldwide provider of financial services technology.

About Life Hub

Life Hub was developed by Electus Global Education Co, Inc., which is based in Tampa, Florida, and operates across the U.S. and the European Union. The platform prepares kids for the future by teaching them financial literacy, entrepreneurship, career and work-readiness skills. It also incentivizes children to learn by paying them to complete online learning activities, quizzes, puzzles and other quick tasks. These tasks are designed to teach financial literacy and career skills while providing real earning opportunities for students​​​​. Life Hub is intended for students aged three to 18 and is used by educators, youth organizations, parents and schools.

Life Hub’s Mission

The app aims to bridge the financial literacy gap for all socioeconomic classes and prepare kids for their futures by equipping them with crucial knowledge. Furthermore, Life Hub fully funds licenses for underserved communities each month with the help of its partners and corporate sponsors.

“We are on a mission to launch a million happy futures,” says Patricia Kampmann, CEO of Electus Global Education, in a recent news release. “Our partnership with FIS Global mixes earning and banking-style tools with education in a way that is scalable and impactful.”

How It Works

Life Hub lets kids earn, spend, save, give and invest real money in a platform filled with educational tools. Children can get help setting savings goals and budgeting their monthly earnings, talk with job coaches and choose how and what they’re going to learn. Life Hub introduces kids to investing by letting them buy real stocks and explains the importance of giving and community involvement. The platform is centered around earning.

Earning

To earn cash, kids can choose learning tasks or activities based on real-world topics they’re interested in. These are called “edu-jobs,” which pay anywhere from $1 to $5 each.

Users can pick from over 1,500 jobs covering over 90 topics in self-paced courses, lessons and quizzes created by teachers. They can set monthly budgets for how much they make, and earnings can be credited into savings buckets weekly, biweekly or monthly. Kids can use the Life Hub debit card to withdraw cash fee-free from 55,000 ATMs across the U.S.

Life Hub Debit Card Overview

The new Life Hub Visa debit card has no mandatory fees and allows for a more comprehensive money management experience. Kids can spend, budget and save their money with customizable goals and oversight from a guardian. From their dashboards, parents can monitor their kid’s account, set spending controls and freeze the debit card if needed. The platform includes security and fraud protection and activity monitoring features.

Pricing

For home use, Life Hub offers two pricing plan options: a child plan and a family plan. The Child Plan is $9.99 per month and includes one child and one parent. The Family Plan is $19.99 per month and includes three children and two parents. Adding additional children to the family plan costs $2.99 per child.

Life Hub Alternatives

As an education platform, Life Hub differs from most other banking products for kids and teens. However, its kids’ debit card has similar qualities to other options out there. Here are a few alternatives to consider if you’re focused on your kid’s financial education.

GoHenry

GoHenry is a prepaid debit card and app that strives to teach money skills to tweens and teens. It does this with “Money Missions” within the app. Parents can choose to pay kids to complete lessons, which are tailored to their age and include stories, videos and quizzes.

To send their kids money, parents can link a bank account and schedule one-time transfers or recurring transfers for allowance and chores. Parents are notified about spending in their version of the app, and they can set boundaries and goals as they see fit.

GoHenry charges $4.99 each month per child.

Greenlight

Greenlight is among the most popular prepaid debit cards and banking apps for kids. It earns up to 1% cash back on purchases, rewards a 1% to 5% boost on savings and includes chores and allowance features for earning money. The platform’s “Level Up” financial literacy games teach kids about money skills and reward points for completing them.

With Greenlight, parents are notified of all transactions and investment requests. They can send money to their kids and schedule chores, set spending limits, block merchant categories and invest with their kids.

Greenlight plans cost between $4.99 and $14.98 per month.

FamZoo

FamZoo is a prepaid card and financial literacy app for kids from preschool through college. It’s designed for families to teach their children how to manage their money with an emphasis on collaboration and customization. Parents have a shared dashboard, and kids have their own. Kids can spend, earn, save and donate their money, and parents maintain full oversight of their child’s activities. Parents can also set up IOU accounts to track money outside of FamZoo.

FamZoo teaches financial literacy through hands-on experiences, and each family creates its own set of rules and can choose from a long list of available features. Guardians may decide to use allowances, chores, penalties, savings interest, loans, reimbursements, budgets and more.

FamZoo charges $5.99 per month, or you can choose to pay in advance and spend less.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.