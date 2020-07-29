TE Connectivity's (TEL) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y

TE Connectivity Ltd. TEL reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings of 59 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 40.5%.



However, the bottom line declined 60.7% on a year-over-year basis and 54.3% sequentially.



Net sales in the reported quarter were $2.5 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.4 billion. However, the figure slumped 24.8% from the year-ago quarter and 20.2% from the previous quarter.



The year-over-year decline can be attributed to weakness across the key end-markets, which affected performance of Transportation and Industrial segments in the reported quarter. Moreover, coronavirus-induced disruptions remained concerns.



Further, the company’s total orders came in at $2.4 billion during the quarter under review, which declined 29.1% sequentially.



Nevertheless, the company’s global manufacturing strategy and solid growth in data center market remained positives.



Additionally, strong performance by Communications segment in the fiscal third quarter was a tailwind.



However, uncertainties related coronavirus pandemic remain concerns.



Nevertheless, continued solid execution of the company’s strategic plans especially cost reduction and footprint consolidation initiatives are key catalysts.

Top-Line in Detail

TE Connectivity operates in three organized segments.



Transportation Solutions: The company generated sales worth $1.3 billion (49.3% of net sales) in the reported quarter, down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. This can be attributed to weakness in auto production globally, which resulted in a year-over-year decline of 44% in automotive sales. Further, sluggishness in commercial transportation led to year-over-year fall of 27% in sales from this particular space. Additionally, TE Connectivity experienced 3% decrease in the sensors business year over year.



Industrial Solutions: This segment generated sales of $865 million (33.9% of net sales), which fell 13.9% year over year. This was primarily due to sluggishness in the commercial aerospace that led to decline of 23% year over year in sales generated from aerospace, defence and marine market in the reported quarter.



Further, the company witnessed a decline of 14% in the industrial equipment sales from the year-ago quarter. Although the company performed sluggishly in North America and Europe, it delivered growth in China.



Moreover, delays in elective procedures due to ongoing pandemic led to year-over-year decline of 9% in medical sales. Additionally, energy sales fell 2% from the year-ago quarter due to sluggishness in North American region, which did offset growth in Europe and China.



Communications Solutions: This segment generated sales of $428 million (16.8% of net sales), improving 2.9% year over year. Although the company witnessed 11% decline in appliances, it witnessed year-over-year improvement of13% in data centers, which remained a major positive.

Operating Details

Per management, gross margin came in 27.7%, contracting 500 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter.



We note that R&D expenses were $146 million, which declined7.6% year over year. Further, selling, general, and administrative expenses were $321 million, down 9.8% year over year. Further, acquisition and integration expenses totaled $8 million, declining11.1% from the year-ago quarter.



However, restructuring costs increased 46.3% from the year-ago quarter to $98 million in the reported quarter.



Consequently, adjusted operating margin came in at 9.4%, contracting from 17.6% in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 26, 2020, TE Connectivity’s cash and cash equivalents were $474 million, lower than $796 million as of Mar 27, 2020.



Long-term debt was $3.4 billion, down from $3.7 billion in the previous quarter.



The company generated $380 million of cash from operations in the reported quarter, down from $481 million in the prior quarter.



Further, free cash flow of $280 million was generated in the reported quarter. Additionally, TE Connectivity paid out $241 million to shareholders during the reported quarter.

Guidance

The company anticipates net sales to be up 10% sequentially in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Improving Transportation segment is likely to drive the top line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $2.84 billion.

