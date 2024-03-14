TE Connectivity To Change Place Of Incorporation From Switzerland To Ireland

(RTTNews) - TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Thursday announced the unanimous approval of a proposed change in its place of incorporation from Switzerland to Ireland.

TE expects to implement the change in 2024, upon shareholders vote in favor of the proposal at its special General Meeting.

The global industrial technology company's common shares will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol TEL. Switzerland will continue to serve as a TE leadership hub for critical strategic and operational functions.

