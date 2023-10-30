TE Connectivity (TEL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

TE Connectivity Ltd TEL is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 1.



The company expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 sales of $4 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.01 billion, suggesting a decrease of 8.08% year over year.



The consensus mark for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings has been steady at $1.76 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 6.38%.

TE Connectivity beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.57%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Note

TE Connectivity’s fiscal fourth-quarter results are expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of its solutions by electric vehicle manufacturers.



The company’s top line is also expected to have benefited from a recovery in the commercial aerospace and medical business, which has been witnessing increases in interventional procedures.



However, sluggishness in sensor and commercial transportation businesses is expected to have impacted the segment negatively.



Our model estimate for the Transportation segment sales is pegged at $2.45 billion, suggesting a 0.3% increase year over year.



The company’s strong position in the renewable energy markets, both in wind and solar applications, has been a key catalyst.



Our model estimate for industrial solutions sales is pegged at $1.25 billion, flat year over year.



Our model estimate for Communication segment sales is pegged at $295.6 million, indicating a decline of 55.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



TE Connectivity currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.08% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

