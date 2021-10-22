TE Connectivity (TEL) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

TE Connectivity Ltd. TEL is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Oct 27.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company expects net sales of $3.8 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.81 billion, suggesting growth of 16.9% from the year-ago reported figure.



TE Connectivity expects adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.66 per share, which indicates growth of 43.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Notably, the company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.23%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

TE Connectivity Ltd. price-eps-surprise | TE Connectivity Ltd. Quote

Factors to Note

The solid execution of TE Connectivity’s strategies, especially cost-reduction and footprint-consolidation initiatives, are expected to have been the key catalysts in the fiscal fourth quarter.



The company’s global manufacturing strategy is anticipated to have benefited its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The impacts of the improving Transportation segment are expected to get reflected in the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter results. The growing proliferation of autonomous features is expected to have acted as a tailwind.



The increasing production of hybrid and electric vehicles is anticipated to have aided growth in the segment’s sales. Also, solid content growth and rising electronification trend are expected to have contributed well to the fiscal fourth-quarter performance of the segment.



Coming to the Communication segment, the solid demand for data and devices in cloud applications and data centers, courtesy of the increasing work-from-home trend due to the coronavirus pandemic, is likely to have driven the segment’s growth in the quarter to be reported.



Strong momentum across factory-automation applications is expected to have contributed well to the company’s industrial equipment sales growth.



Solid momentum across renewable applications and ongoing digitization is likely to have been another tailwind.



All these are expected to have benefited the Industrial segment in the fiscal fourth quarter.



However, the impacts of uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to get reflected in the company’s to-be-reported quarter’s results. Additionally, sluggishness in commercial aerospace is likely to have been an overhang.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TE Connectivity this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



TE Connectivity has an Earnings ESP of -0.30% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Amphenol Corporation APH has an Earnings ESP of +1.02% and a Zacks Rank of 2, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CACI International CACI has an Earnings ESP of +4.43% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



Shift Technologies SFT has an Earnings ESP of +7.64% and a Zacks Rank of 2, currently.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.