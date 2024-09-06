TE Connectivity (TEL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $143.99, changing hands as low as $142.93 per share. TE Connectivity Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEL's low point in its 52 week range is $114.995 per share, with $159.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $143.38. The TEL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

