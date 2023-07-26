TE Connectivity (TEL) Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales Fall Y/Y

TE Connectivity Ltd. TEL reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.77 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.6%.



However, the figure decreased by 4.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reading.



Net sales in the reported quarter were $3.99 billion, which lagged the consensus mark of $4.02 billion. The figure fell 2.4% on a reported basis and 1.4% organically from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s readings.



Top-line decline was attributed to sluggish communication solutions.



Nevertheless, the company witnessed strong momentum in transportation solutions.

Top-Line Details

Transportation Solutions: The segment generated $2.43 billion, which accounted for 60.9% of net sales. The figure grew by 6% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 billion. The company witnessed a 7% growth in automotive sales, driven by the growing proliferation of electric vehicles and strong content trends in electronification. Sensor sales were up 4% from the year-ago quarter, owing to solid momentum across automotive applications. Commercial transportation sales grew 1% year over year, which remained a positive.



Industrial Solutions: The segment generated $1.14 billion, which accounted for 28.5% of net sales, and came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion. The figure rose 1% year over year on improvements in commercial aerospace, which led to 8% growth in aerospace, defense and marine sales. Solid momentum across renewable applications also remained positive for the company’s energy business, which grew 11% year over year. Increasing momentum across interventional procedures led to a 10% rise in medical sales.



However, industrial equipment sales, which declined 10%, were concerning.



Communications Solutions: The segment generated $424 million, which accounted for 10.6% of net sales. Further, the figure declined by 37% year over year and missed the consensus mark of $478 million. This was attributed to broad market weakness. Data and device sales decreased by 41% and appliance sales fell 30% year over year.

Operating Details

Per management, the gross margin expanded 10 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter to 32.5%.



We note that selling, general and administrative expenses were $431 million, up 9.7% year over year. Research and development expenses were $176 million, down 1.7% year over year.



The company’s adjusted operating margin was 17.3% in the reported quarter, down 130 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $1.1 billion, up from $905 million as of Mar 31, 2023.



Long-term debt was $3.915 billion in the fiscal third quarter compared with $3.916 billion in the prior fiscal quarter.



TE Connectivity generated $779 million in cash from operations in the reported quarter, up from $634 million in the previous quarter.



TEL generated a free cash flow of $614 million.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, TE Connectivity expects net sales of $4 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.04 billion.

Adjusted earnings are projected at $1.75 per share. The consensus mark is pegged at $1.72 per share.

