TE Connectivity (TEL) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect TE Connectivity (TEL) to post quarterly earnings of $2.70 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 28.6%. Revenues are expected to be $4.7 billion, up 13.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 3.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific TE Connectivity metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Industrial Solutions' at $2.32 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +26.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Transportation Solutions' will reach $2.38 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Income- Transportation Solutions' will likely reach $491.18 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $478.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Income- Industrial Solutions' of $535.39 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $327.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, TE Connectivity shares have recorded returns of +19.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TEL will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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