TE Connectivity (TEL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

TE Connectivity (TEL) reported $3.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.3%. EPS of $1.84 for the same period compares to $1.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.89 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.72, the EPS surprise was +6.98%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TE Connectivity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net sales- Communications Solutions : $433 million versus $432.60 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.1% change.

: $433 million versus $432.60 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.1% change. Net sales- Industrial Solutions : $1.03 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change.

: $1.03 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change. Net sales- Transportation Solutions : $2.37 billion compared to the $2.40 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.

: $2.37 billion compared to the $2.40 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year. Adjusted Operating Income- Communications Solutions : $81 million versus $68.56 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $81 million versus $68.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Income- Transportation Solutions : $495 million compared to the $436.40 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $495 million compared to the $436.40 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted Operating Income- Industrial Solutions: $155 million versus $168.62 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of TE Connectivity have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

