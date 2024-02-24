TE Connectivity (TEL) Price Target Increased by 6.07% to 161.93

The average one-year price target for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) has been revised to 161.92 / share. This is an increase of 6.07% from the prior estimate of 152.66 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 146.45 to a high of 183.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.15% from the latest reported closing price of 143.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1812 funds or institutions reporting positions in TE Connectivity. This is an increase of 104 owner(s) or 6.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEL is 0.34%, a decrease of 4.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.78% to 353,368K shares. The put/call ratio of TEL is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 24,568K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,033K shares, representing a decrease of 14.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 10.51% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 15,667K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,858K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 6.01% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,070K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,577K shares, representing an increase of 14.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 39.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,764K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,837K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 9.20% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,184K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,186K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 11.46% over the last quarter.

TE Connectivity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TE Connectivity is a $12 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Its broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

