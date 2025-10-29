TE Connectivity Stock Rises on Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

TE Connectivity TEL reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.44 per share, which increased 25.1% from the year-ago quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.55%.



Net sales totaled $4.75 billion, which beat the consensus estimate by 4.28% and increased 17% reported and 11% organically year over year. The surge was driven by growth in both the Industrial and Transportation segments.



Orders increased in both segments to $4.7B, up 22% year over year and 5% sequentially.



Following the release, TEL shares rose 4.40% in the pre-market trading, driven by strong operational performance and records in sales and cash flow.

TEL’s Q4 Top-Line Details

The Transportation solutions segment generated revenues of $2.41 billion, contributing 50.8% to net sales. The figure increased 3.6% year over year on a reported basis and 2% organically.



Automotive sales increased 4% year over year, including 2% organic growth, supported by strong content-driven demand in Asia.



Sensor sales fell 4% year over year and 6% organically, reflecting soft demand across Western end markets.



Commercial transportation sales rose 7% year over year and 5% organically, driven primarily by growth in Asia and Europe.



The Industrial Solutions segment generated revenues of $2.33 billion, making up 49.2% of net sales. This represented a 34% increase year over year on a reported basis and 24% growth organically.



Digital Data Networks, Automation & Connected Living, Aerospace, Defense and Marine, and Energy saw year-over-year growth of 80%, 15%, 9% and 83%, respectively. However, the Medical sector experienced a decline of 16%.

TEL’s Q4 Operating Details

In fourth-quarter fiscal 2025, GAAP gross margin expanded 100 basis points (bps) year over year to 35%.



Selling, general, and administrative expenses, as a percentage of net sales, contracted 20 bps to 10.4%.



Research, development, and engineering expenses were held flat at 4.8% of net sales, unchanged year over year.



Adjusted operating margin expanded 130 bps year over year to 19.9% in the reported quarter.

TEL’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 26, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $1.25 billion, up from $672 million as of June 27, 2025.



Long-term debt was $4.842 billion as of Sept. 26, 2025, compared with $4.846 billion as of June 27, 2025.



TE Connectivity generated $1.4 billion in cash from operations in the reported quarter, up from the previous quarter's figure of $1.2 billion.



TEL generated a free cash flow of $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter, up from $962 million reported in the previous quarter.

TE Connectivity’s Positive 1Q26 Guidance

TE Connectivity expects fiscal first-quarter net sales to increase 17% year over year and 11% organically year over year to $4.5 billion. Adjusted earnings are projected to be $2.53 per share, indicating growth of 23% year over year.

