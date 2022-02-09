TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.50

TE Connectivity Ltd.'s (NYSE:TEL) dividend will be increasing to US$0.50 on 4th of March. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 1.4%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

TE Connectivity's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, TE Connectivity's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 3.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 30%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

NYSE:TEL Historic Dividend February 9th 2022

TE Connectivity Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.64 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$2.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. TE Connectivity has impressed us by growing EPS at 5.9% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for TE Connectivity's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like TE Connectivity's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 18 TE Connectivity analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

