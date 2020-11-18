TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TEL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TEL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $111.18, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TEL was $111.18, representing a -2.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $114.42 and a 128.67% increase over the 52 week low of $48.62.

TEL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and Seagate Technology PLC (STX). TEL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.72. Zacks Investment Research reports TEL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.1%, compared to an industry average of -.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TEL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TEL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TEL as a top-10 holding:

iShares, Inc. (ENOR)

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW)

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE)

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKG with an increase of 25.56% over the last 100 days. ENOR has the highest percent weighting of TEL at 9.25%.

