TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TEL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TEL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $164.9, the dividend yield is 1.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TEL was $164.9, representing a -0.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $166.44 and a 51.73% increase over the 52 week low of $108.68.

TEL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). TEL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.79. Zacks Investment Research reports TEL's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 7.33%, compared to an industry average of 23.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tel Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TEL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TEL as a top-10 holding:

Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (GXF)

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW)

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR)

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE)

ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF (CFCV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ENOR with an increase of 5.06% over the last 100 days. GXF has the highest percent weighting of TEL at 5.71%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.