TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TEL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $131.25, the dividend yield is 1.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TEL was $131.25, representing a -5.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $138.99 and a 75.23% increase over the 52 week low of $74.90.

TEL is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Deere & Company (DE). TEL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.22. Zacks Investment Research reports TEL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 43.45%, compared to an industry average of 26.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TEL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TEL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TEL as a top-10 holding:

iShares, Inc. (ENOR)

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE)

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ENOR with an increase of 21.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TEL at 7.07%.

