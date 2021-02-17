TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TEL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TEL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TEL was $131.26, representing a -1.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $132.65 and a 169.97% increase over the 52 week low of $48.62.

TEL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and Western Digital Corporation (WDC). TEL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.34. Zacks Investment Research reports TEL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.05%, compared to an industry average of 6.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TEL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TEL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TEL as a top-10 holding:

iShares, Inc. (ENOR)

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW)

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NORW with an increase of 30.31% over the last 100 days. ENOR has the highest percent weighting of TEL at 7.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.