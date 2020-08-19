TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TEL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $94.04, the dividend yield is 2.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TEL was $94.04, representing a -6.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $101 and a 93.42% increase over the 52 week low of $48.62.

TEL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and Seagate Technology PLC (STX). TEL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.31. Zacks Investment Research reports TEL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -29.5%, compared to an industry average of -12.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TEL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TEL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TEL as a top-10 holding:

iShares, Inc. (ENOR)

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE)

WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DNL)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFLQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ENOR with an increase of 40.41% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TEL at 9.01%.

