TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TEL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $94.04, the dividend yield is 2.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TEL was $94.04, representing a -6.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $101 and a 93.42% increase over the 52 week low of $48.62.

TEL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and Seagate Technology PLC (STX). TEL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.31. Zacks Investment Research reports TEL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -29.5%, compared to an industry average of -12.2%.

The following ETF(s) have TEL as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares, Inc. (ENOR)
  • iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE)
  • WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DNL)
  • iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)
  • Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFLQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ENOR with an increase of 40.41% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TEL at 9.01%.

