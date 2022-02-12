TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.50 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, TE Connectivity investors that purchase the stock on or after the 17th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.50 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.00 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that TE Connectivity has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current share price of $143.45. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether TE Connectivity can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. TE Connectivity paid out a comfortable 27% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 35% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that TE Connectivity's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at TE Connectivity, with earnings per share up 8.3% on average over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. TE Connectivity has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is TE Connectivity an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and TE Connectivity is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but TE Connectivity is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. TE Connectivity looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

Wondering what the future holds for TE Connectivity? See what the 18 analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

